Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $138,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,052 shares of company stock worth $740,331. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.