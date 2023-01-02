Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 41.8% in December

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

