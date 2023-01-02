HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 82,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

HBT Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.49 million. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

