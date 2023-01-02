Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.33. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

