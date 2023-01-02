Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LNN opened at $162.85 on Monday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

