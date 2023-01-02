Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $115.35 on Monday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $221.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.