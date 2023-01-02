Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.21. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

