Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

