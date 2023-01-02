Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -1.42.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

