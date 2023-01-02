StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.