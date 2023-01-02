StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

