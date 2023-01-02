LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LadRx Trading Up ?
CYTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. LadRx has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
About LadRx
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LadRx (CYTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.