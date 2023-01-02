LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LadRx Trading Up ?

CYTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. LadRx has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get LadRx alerts:

About LadRx

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

LadRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.