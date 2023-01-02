StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

