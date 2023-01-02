Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.39 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

