Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

