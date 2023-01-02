Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

