Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Get Rating

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

