DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.77. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

