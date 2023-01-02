StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.91.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.