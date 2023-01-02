Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

