Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

