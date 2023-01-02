StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

