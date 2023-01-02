StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

