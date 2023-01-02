StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of ALIM opened at $2.71 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

