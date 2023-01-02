Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

