Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,208,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $119.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

