NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $22.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 4,256,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,846 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

