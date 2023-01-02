Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 164.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.