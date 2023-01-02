Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.
RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of RCII stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
