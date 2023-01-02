Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $365.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.