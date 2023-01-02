Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

