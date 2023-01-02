Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVTC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,346,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,813,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

