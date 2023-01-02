Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Target Price at GBX 630

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.09) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.43), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($252,605.72).

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.0 %

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 495 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7,071.43. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

