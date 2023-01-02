Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 17.7% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LendingClub by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

