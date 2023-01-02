Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH opened at $20.82 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.