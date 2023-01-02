Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) PT at $27.89

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of CNM opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

