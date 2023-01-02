Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $34.80

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

