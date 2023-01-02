América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,729 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

