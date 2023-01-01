Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,146 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

