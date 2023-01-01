Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

