Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

