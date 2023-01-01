Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average of $501.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

