Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $190.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.