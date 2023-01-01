Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.