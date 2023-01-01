Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

PM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

