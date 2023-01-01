Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $647.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.52.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

