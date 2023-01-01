Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

