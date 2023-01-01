Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.