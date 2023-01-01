Xponance Inc. Buys 15,212 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.