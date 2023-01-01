Willner & Heller LLC Has $275,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Get Rating

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

