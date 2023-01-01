Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

