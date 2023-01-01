Amarillo National Bank Sells 409 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 729,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.